Arkansas State’s Olivia Schmidt selected as individual qualifier for NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals

Becoming the second NCAA Women’s Golf Championship qualifier in program history, Arkansas State women’s golf junior Olivia Schmidt was selected as one of 36 individual qualifiers for NCAA Regionals during the selection show Wednesday afternoon. Schmidt, ranked No. 156 in the latest Golfstat rankings, is one of six individuals that will compete at Tallahassee May 9-11.

Tallahassee is one of six regional sites hosting 12 teams and six individuals. The top four teams and top two individuals not on advancing teams qualify for the NCAA Championship May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Schmidt joins Amanda Beeler as individual qualifiers from A-State after Beeler played in the 2000 NCAA East Regional hosted by Ohio State.

“What a great feeling to see Olivia’s name pop up on the screen today after all the hard work she has put in for this program,” said A-State head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “The hard work has paid off and we are so excited to see her make the NCAA Championship. We had a good finish at the conference tournament, but to see her cap off this season with the NCAA regional bid is a crowning achievement.”

Rewriting the record book at A-State, Schmidt carries a program best 72.21 stroke average this season, tops among all Sun Belt Conference players. Schmidt finished top five in six of 11 events, including a tie for fourth at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship. She won two events in the 2021-22 campaign becoming the first A-State player since 2001-02 to post multiple wins in a single season. She owns the top five low 54-hole totals in program history with all five coming during the 2021-22 campaign.

“I can’t describe the feeling of seeing my name up there today while being surrounded by some of my favorite people,” Schmidt said. “I can’t wait to go make Arkansas State proud and do my best to keep making Arkansas State a place people want to come to school. Arkansas State has changed my life and I want to make sure it changes others. I’ve worked really hard the last four years to put myself in this position and my support system is such a gift.”

Schmidt posted a program record 18 par or better rounds this season and has a single-season record with 104 birdies on the year. She also holds single-season program records for par three (3.1111), par four (4.0093) and par five (4.9186) scoring. Schmidt helped A-State to six par or better rounds this year to match the program’s total prior to the season.

Schmidt joins Letizia Bagnoli (Florida Atlantic), Melanie Green (South Florida), Berta Sanchez Sabe (Jacksonville State), Alizee Vidal (Kennesaw State) and Victoria Schroedl (Fairleigh Dickinson) as the six individuals in the Tallahassee regional. Teams competing in Tallahassee are; South Carolina, UCLA, Florida State, Ole Miss, Illinois, Mississippi State, Miami (Fla.), Denver, North Florida, College of Charleston, Georgia Southern and Quinnipiac.

