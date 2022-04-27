ASP: Possible person of interest in Stone County murders

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police believe they have a person of interest in a series of murders that took place in Stone County last week.

A news release said new leads in the case have led agents to a person of interest who has already been arrested, but for charges unrelated to the murder.

On April 21, Shirley Watters, 77, and her son, James Watters, 55 were found dead at a home on Northcutt Road in Mountain View.

Several hours later, the bodies of William Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, were found near the Watters’ residence, both shot and dead.

Arkansas State Police are still investigating the case.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more information about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.