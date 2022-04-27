Breakdown of parking and security for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hype continues to build as folks prepare to flood Liberty Park for the Beale Street Music Festival.

There will be a large police presence at Beale Street Music Festival this weekend at Liberty Park, both for security and traffic control.

Beale Street Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Memphis police and Liberty Park officials held a news conference Wednesday about designated parking, transportation and expected crowds for the Beale Street Music Festival which kicks on Friday.

There are about 70,000 people expected to go to the festival at Liberty Park in Midtown throughout the weekend. Besides neighborhood parking there are seven designated lots for concert-goers within walking distance to Liberty Park which has about 4,000 spots combined.

Designated parking for BSMF:

Liberty Bowl: Red, tan and ADA lots

Old Coca Cola Factory on South Hollywood

Tobey Park

The Shelby County School board

City lot at 2540 Avery

Christian Brothers University and Maxine Smith Steam Academy

Festival-goers should expect to pay $20-$30 for the lots.

There are other park and ride options near the University of Memphis and downtown. Police say they’ll have about 150-200 officers patrolling the festival and controlling traffic.

There will be no road closures but police say if you’re driving in the area expect some traffic delays and be patient. Police also recommend drivers park in well-lit areas and avoid having any valuables in their cars.

