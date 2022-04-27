Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Casino launches first Arkansas sports betting app for iPhones

The mobile app became available after rules of mobile sports betting were approved for Arkansas...
The mobile app became available after rules of mobile sports betting were approved for Arkansas in February.(WMC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The first mobile sportsbook in Arkansas is now available for iOS devices in the Apple App Store.

According to content partner KARK, the Betly Arkansas sportsbook app allows Southland Casino patrons and others to bet anywhere in the natural state.

The mobile app became available after rules of mobile sports betting were approved for Arkansas in February.

The online version launched on March 5, while the app was made available for Android users on March 8.

Luisa Woods, vice president for Delaware North’s gaming division, said Arkansans are now able to have fun with “pro basketball playoffs and other wagering opportunities.”

“It took a little time to work through the respective app store processes, but now the Betly.com app is readily available for download, so everyone in Arkansas who wants to can have fun with ongoing pro basketball playoffs and other wagering opportunities,” Woods said.

Arkansas took in $583,000 in tax revenue from sports betting in 2020 and $1.2 million in 2021, according to KARK.

A manager at Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff told KARK the casino is in the “final state of this process” in developing its sports betting app. Hot Springs-based Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, meanwhile, has not announced any plans for a mobile sports betting app.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged...
Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose
Edwards came under fire back in 2021 after she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy...
Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

Latest News

Blazers and Lady Blazers win
Valley View sweeps Brookland in baseball, softball 4A-3 doubleheader (4/26/22)
Lady Eagles sweep doubleheader Tuesday
Greene County Tech sweeps Searcy in 5A East softball doubleheader
On April 21, Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposed the salaries would increase from $35,190 to...
Committee passes first responder pay resolution
Baseball & Softball in top 5
Both Diamond Hogs ranked in top 5 in new national polls