Casino launches first Arkansas sports betting app for iPhones

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The first mobile sportsbook in Arkansas is now available for iOS devices in the Apple App Store.

According to content partner KARK, the Betly Arkansas sportsbook app allows Southland Casino patrons and others to bet anywhere in the natural state.

The mobile app became available after rules of mobile sports betting were approved for Arkansas in February.

The online version launched on March 5, while the app was made available for Android users on March 8.

Luisa Woods, vice president for Delaware North’s gaming division, said Arkansans are now able to have fun with “pro basketball playoffs and other wagering opportunities.”

“It took a little time to work through the respective app store processes, but now the Betly.com app is readily available for download, so everyone in Arkansas who wants to can have fun with ongoing pro basketball playoffs and other wagering opportunities,” Woods said.

Arkansas took in $583,000 in tax revenue from sports betting in 2020 and $1.2 million in 2021, according to KARK.

A manager at Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff told KARK the casino is in the “final state of this process” in developing its sports betting app. Hot Springs-based Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, meanwhile, has not announced any plans for a mobile sports betting app.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.