Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Deputies arrest mom for repeatedly calling 911 after son brought home girlfriend

A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.
A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies said a mother in South Carolina was arrested after repeatedly calling 911 on her son early Wednesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Inman just before midnight on Tuesday, WHNS reports.

Upon arrival, deputies found the mother, who seemed to be heavily intoxicated, arguing with her son. The mother told deputies her son brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to.

The son said he and his girlfriend only needed to stay there for the night before returning to New York in the morning, according to deputies. Deputies explained to the mother that due to her son living at the home, he had the right to have guests over.

Deputies said they left the scene but were called back to the same house at 12:20 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. in reference to the mother calling 911 on her son. She left the home before deputies arrived the third time.

The mother was placed into custody after returning home a little more than one hour after the final 911 call, the sheriff’s office said.

She was charged with the misuse of 911 and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.
Paragould City Councilman passes away
A news release said new leads in the case have led agents to a person of interest who has...
ASP: Possible person of interest in Stone County murders

Latest News

FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing
Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News the incident began at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the...
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Entire third-grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly