Farmers adjusting to frequent wet weather

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers across Northeast Arkansas are ready for the constant showers to stop, as wet weather has caused them to push back their planting schedule.

The United States Department of Agriculture says the amount of corn planted in Arkansas is down 35% and the amount of rice planted is down 20%, leaving farmers like Dustin Henson nervous about the future.

“Input costs have tripled, supply chain issues have caused problems and then you add the weather on top of it, it’s been hard,” he said. “I just don’t know what the future is going to hold.”

With the planting date continually being pushed back, Henson said his staff is going to have some long nights ahead of them.

“It’s going to push everything into a 10-day window,” he said. “We are going to have to try and do everything we can in that amount of time, and that’s so hard.”

Wes Ward, Arkansas’ Agriculture Secretary, said he expects farmers to hunker down if the rain does not let up.

“They may work really long hours to beat the next rain if they have to,” he said. “It varies across the state.”

Henson said in his 5,000-acre field, he has only planted crops in about 50 of them. He added each day they can’t plant is another day they don’t earn anything.

“It’s going to be hard for us and our families,” Henson said. “It’s going to be late and every day we wait to plant we lose yield.”

With May around the corner, both Henson and Ward hope the sun comes out and the rain moves to the rearview.

