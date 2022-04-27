Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.

Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News the incident began at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100-block of West Main Street.

The suspect, who he did not identify, threatened to shoot everyone in the home.

When officers arrived, Thompson said they found evidence of gunshots. However, no one was injured.

Police helped one family member escape the home through a window.

The man, who was the only one inside, then barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Thompson said the man surrendered.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details emerge.

