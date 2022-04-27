House damaged in evening fire

Energy Alert
Crews were met with heavy smoke upon entry, with fire seen in the kitchen, laundry, and living room areas, according to officials.(Source: Marked Tree Fire Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were out Tuesday evening as they battled a fire that left extensive damage to a home.

The Marked Tree Fire Department responded to a possible house fire just before 7 p.m. with unconfirmed reports of entrapment.

Crews were met with heavy smoke upon entry, with fire seen in the kitchen, laundry, and living room areas, according to officials.

A search team was able to find no signs of human life in the house.

The house had extensive damage, but the family was able to salvage memorabilia, according to officials.

The Marked Tree Fire Department did mention the family lost their pet in the fire.

