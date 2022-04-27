KCPD employee under investigation for video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – A member of the Kansas City Police Department is under investigation in connection with a ride-along that was conducted involving Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens.

The investigation stems from a video posted on Greitens’ social media.

The video, which is a campaign advertisement, features a Friday night ride-along with Kansas City Police Department’s North Patrol Division.

“Tonight, I’m going out with the KCPD,” Greitens says in the video as he’s standing in front of a KCPD patrol car. “We have men and women across the state that put on body armor and put on a sidearm.”

Greitens posted the video on his social media, complete with his campaign and KCPD logos, but then deleted it.

KCPD said approval was never given for the video and Greitens was told to take it down. The department also said the video has now led to an investigation.

“There is an ongoing criminal investigation involving a department member regarding prohibited political activity associated with RSMo Chapter 84. The member has been placed on paid suspension during the investigation,” said the KCPD’s public information officer Sergeant Jacob Becchina.

The KCPD did not confirm if the member under investigation is a sworn police officer.

Chapter 84 of Missouri Statutes states the prohibition of officers or other department employees participating in political work on behalf of candidates “while on duty or while in uniform”.

KCTV reached out to the Greitens campaign, but we did not hear back. He is not under investigation.

As for the ride-along, Becchina said, “There are no limitations for ride-alongs based on an individual’s profile or stature in the community alone. Our policy outlines the requirements and that is what we adhere to when someone applies to do a ride along.”

KCTV also reviewed the department’s ride-along policy which states: “The desk sergeant is the approving authority for ride-alongs and can make exceptions when necessary.”

The policy also states: “Videotaping, photographing and audio recording will not be allowed during any department approved ride-along without the approval of the Media Unit Commander and the appropriate Division Commander.”

On Twitter, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas praised the KCPD: “I thank Chief Mabin and the department for ensuring the video was taken down. Ride-alongs are welcome. Campaign videos using the women and men of law enforcement are not. I expect better from a man that appointed half of our current police board”

