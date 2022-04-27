Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis hospital hit with cyberattack

(Source: Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenet Healthcare Corporation experienced a ransomware attack last week impacting a Bluff City Hospital.

Tenet Healthcare says all of its hospitals, including St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, remained operational and continued to deliver care to patients.

St. Francis released the statement below following the attack:

“Tenet experienced a cybersecurity incident and responded immediately with extensive protection protocols to safeguard its systems and restrict further unauthorized activity. During the temporary disruption, Saint Francis Healthcare continued to deliver patient care safely and effectively utilizing established back up processes.

Efforts to restore our systems are making important progress and we are beginning to resume normal operations. In parallel, Tenet launched an investigation and is taking additional measures to protect patient, employee, and other data. We are grateful to our physicians, nurses, and staff for continuing to provide safe, quality patient care while we work to address this matter.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.
Paragould city councilman dies
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff

Latest News

According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old...
Police officer fired following drug arrest
Beale Street Music Festival Stage Map
Breakdown of parking and security for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem...
Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl