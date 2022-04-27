Energy Alert
Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl

Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem...
Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem Road in Benton.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Child Advisory for a 13-year-old Benton girl.

Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem Road in Benton.

She’s described as being 5′2″ and weighing 100 pounds with dark blonde hair.

ASP said she was wearing dark-colored shorts with green stripes on the sides, a long-sleeved dark-colored shirt with “FILA” on the front, a white long-sleeved shirt with tiny flowers on it, black sneakers with white soles, and a dark beanie with a white logo. She also has braces with green bands.

Ebert was also wearing light purple glasses and carrying a green string backpack and a tan canvas bag.

If you see her, call 911 or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5648.

