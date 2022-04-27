Energy Alert
Mother of man found in Spring River speaks

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is left grieving after having to lay their loved one to rest on Tuesday.

Larry Galloway, 45, of Alicia. was found in a vehicle submerged in the Spring River just the week before.

Martha Galloway, Larry’s mother, described her son as someone who always had a smile on his face.

“Never had any problems when he was a child,” she said.

Martha said Larry was her only living son, adding she had lost her oldest son and her husband prior to his death.

Their bond remained inseparable until he got older.

“When he was married, they were more private,” she said. “Mama wasn’t always involved.”

Martha mentioned the last memory of her son was when she was on her regular visit to his house drinking coffee when he told her something he would never forget.

“If anybody found him on the side of the road and he was dead, believe me, I didn’t kill myself,” Martha said. “He said to find out who done it, mama.”

Martha learned the man responsible for Larry’s death killed himself Monday night after a pursuit with law enforcement, but she believes he did not act alone in the situation.

With no one left to lean on but her grandson, Martha said she has faith in God and the justice system.

“God’s telling me they will take care of this,” she said. “They can’t give him back, but they can take care of it.”

