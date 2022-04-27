Energy Alert
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/26/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Tuesday was headlined by a showdown for the 4A-3 baseball title.

Valley View 3, Brookland 2 (Baseball)

Valley View 16, Brookland 1 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 11, Searcy 1 (Softball)

Jonesboro 10, Paragould 1 (Girls Soccer)

Marion 2, Batesville 1 (Baseball)

Marion 13, Batesville 3 (Softball)

Searcy 7, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)

