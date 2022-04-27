Energy Alert
NEA NAIA Roundup (4/26/22)

Williams Baptist University, Lyon College, & Crowley's Ridge College logos(Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Crowley’s Ridge baseball swept a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. Williams Baptist and Lyon earned AMC weekly honors.

Crowley’s Ridge 5, Central Baptist 2

Crowley’s Ridge 12, Central Baptist 11

The Pioneers concluded the 2022 season by sweeping a twinbill. CRC finished the campaign 18-24 and with plenty of momentum towards 2023. The Pioneers finished on a 6 game winning streak.

AMC Men’s Golfer of the Week - Chance Matthews (Williams Baptist)

Chance Matthews of Williams Baptist has been named American Midwest Conference (AMC) Men’s Golfer of the Week the conference office announced on Monday. He won the MAC Invitational with a total score of 227 (77-81-69). Matthews led the Eagles to a tournament win

AMC Softball Player of the Week - Addison Harmon (Lyon)

Addison Harmon of Lyon and Lexi Dickerson of Columbia (Mo.) have been named the American Midwest Conference (AMC) softball player and pitcher of the week, respectively, the conference office announced on Monday. She went 7-12 at the plate, leading the Scots to a 3-1 week. Harmon drove in nine runs and scored five times. Three of the seven hits went for extra base hits: two home runs and one double.

