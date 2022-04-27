Neighborhood on edge following standoff

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents woke up Wednesday to a large police presence in Blytheville after a report of shots fired led to a standoff outside Daniel Smith’s home.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m., and the standoff began in what Police Chief Ross Thompson called an escalating situation.

“This was a domestic case at first,” Thompson said. “From there firearms were involved, he was intoxicated, and threats were made.”

Chivias Spann, who arrived at the scene shortly after, said when you wake up to a scene like that, it catches you off-guard.

“You see police standing on top of the house with a shotgun and a rifle you have to be alarmed by it,” Spann said. “Although things were not exactly going down, you could tell it was serious.”

Police were able to remove a mother and two children out of the house, while Smith stayed inside.

When his father arrived at the scene, he could not believe what was happening.

“Walking up and seeing things you see on the news with police officers and to know that your son is in that house is terrifying,” said Curtis Smith.

When Daniel eventually came out of the house, his father said even with everything that happened, he was proud.

“I walked up to the intersection on the line and told him he did the right thing to surrender himself,” Curtis said. “We will get him whatever help he needs going forward.”

Spann has lived in Blytheville for years and said the way the police handled the situation made it a great day for the city.

“That was a win for Blytheville,” Spann said. “You know that was a win because truth be told officers could have gone in earlier.”

Chief Thompson said with everything that happened, it was the best outcome they could have asked for.

This situation is still under investigation, according to Thompson.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.