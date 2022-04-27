Paragould City Councilman passes away
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city councilman who made his mark on the city of Paragould died this week.
According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.
A chairman of the police committee, Camp was a strong advocate for increasing officer pays and updating their equipment, according to Paragould police.
His obituary states Camp was very involved in the 8 Mile Creek trail, the Greene County Future Fund, and City Beautiful Commission.
Camp’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, at the Heath Funeral Home on West Garland Street.
