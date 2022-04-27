Paragould City Councilman passes away

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city councilman who made his mark on the city of Paragould died this week.

According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.

A chairman of the police committee, Camp was a strong advocate for increasing officer pays and updating their equipment, according to Paragould police.

His obituary states Camp was very involved in the 8 Mile Creek trail, the Greene County Future Fund, and City Beautiful Commission.

Camp’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, at the Heath Funeral Home on West Garland Street.

