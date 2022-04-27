Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Paragould City Councilman passes away

According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.
According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.(Source: Heath Funeral Home)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city councilman who made his mark on the city of Paragould died this week.

According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.

A chairman of the police committee, Camp was a strong advocate for increasing officer pays and updating their equipment, according to Paragould police.

His obituary states Camp was very involved in the 8 Mile Creek trail, the Greene County Future Fund, and City Beautiful Commission.

Camp’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, at the Heath Funeral Home on West Garland Street.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged...
Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose
Edwards came under fire back in 2021 after she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy...
Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

Latest News

Blazers and Lady Blazers win
Valley View sweeps Brookland in baseball, softball 4A-3 doubleheader (4/26/22)
Lady Eagles sweep doubleheader Tuesday
Greene County Tech sweeps Searcy in 5A East softball doubleheader
On April 21, Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposed the salaries would increase from $35,190 to...
Committee passes first responder pay resolution
The mobile app became available after rules of mobile sports betting were approved for Arkansas...
Casino launches first Arkansas sports betting app for iPhones
Baseball & Softball in top 5
Both Diamond Hogs ranked in top 5 in new national polls