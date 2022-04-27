Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket.

The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.
Paragould city councilman dies
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff

Latest News

Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI.
Tennessee woman steals police car while handcuffed
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday.
WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors
Biden’s remarks came during a wide-ranging Monday meeting at the White House with seven members...
Democratic lawmaker: Biden suggests he’ll ease student loan burden