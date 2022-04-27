Shapen to be named Baylor’s starting quarterback per source, Bohanon enters transfer portal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A source confirmed that Redshirt Sophomore Blake Shapen will be named Baylor’s starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

SicEm365 first reported the news Tuesday night and a source confirmed it to KWTX Wednesday morning.

Following reports, Gerry Bohanon entered the transfer portal.

Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon Jr. has entered the transfer portal. Started 12 of 14 games ... Finished the season 173-225 for 2,200 with 18 TD passes and rushed for 323 yards and nine TDs.@SicEmSports https://t.co/mAjJHtnTrf — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 27, 2022

Blake Shapen and Senior Gerry Bohanon were in a quarterback competition all of Spring training.

Head Coach Dave Aranda told the media he hoped to have the starter picked by the end of Spring, seemingly working to make the decision ahead of the NCAA Transfer deadline of May 1.

Our source confirmed that Coach Aranda and his staff met with both quarterbacks Tuesday evening to discuss the decision.

Shapen started just two games for the Bears last season, but they were big ones.

Shapen’s first career start was in the season finale against Texas Tech. Shapen threw for 254 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, helping the Bears clinch a spot in the Conference Title game.

Shapen then started in the Big 12 Championship game, setting a Big 12 Championship and AT&T Stadium (college) record with 17 consecutive completions in the first half. Despite injuring his shoulder in the game, Shapen had three touchdown passes in the game, helping the Bears win the Conference for the first time since sharing the title in 2014.

Overall, Shapen saw action in six games, completing 72 percent of his passes for nearly 600 yards and five touchdowns, while throwing no interceptions.

The Bears will start the 2022 season on September 3 at home against Albany.

