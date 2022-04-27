Energy Alert
Getting a Little Warmer Day by Day

April 26th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Cold start this morning with patchy frost as a few spots dropped into the upper 30s to start the day. If you don’t have frost, you probably have condensation on your car and windows. More sunshine pushes temperatures higher into the 60s today. Some see 70s return. As we head into the weekend, 80s start to become possible in the drier parts of Region 8. Rain chances increase as we near the weekend. A few showers or storms are possible late Thursday. Rain chances look their highest Friday and Saturday. Higher rainfall amounts stay scattered, but most see rain at some point. Any severe weather would come on Saturday and may mostly stay out of Region 8. Rain chances try to get pushed south of Region 8 on Sunday, but a boundary may stay close enough for a few storms across our southern counties. Even though we need dry weather, the weather doesn’t seem to want to cooperate.

