Suspect in Hot Springs kidnapping pleads not guilty

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The man accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old in Hot Springs last week has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to content partner KARK, Samuel Bolling Jr., 38, appeared in court Tuesday over charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree battery.

The judge issued a no-contact order for Bolling to keep him away from the teen who he allegedly kidnapped last Monday, according to KARK.

Dayla Ferrer, 19, is also facing the same charges in the case.

The duo is accused of kidnapping the teen after police said she was heading to her car after work. The teen has since been found and returned to her family.

Bolling is scheduled to appear back in court on June 28, while Ferrer is scheduled for her first hearing next Monday.

