Tennessee lawmakers look to crack down on road rage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are inching closer to giving final approval to a bill cracking down on reckless and aggressive drivers.

It comes as a new report found Tennessee ranked fifth in the nation for road rage shootings last year.

Supporters hope HB1661 will help prevent serious and even deadly cases of road rage that have happened too often in cities like Memphis.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Jody Moyt, a beloved Memphis chef who police say became the victim of a road rage stabbing Sunday night.

“The one thing that I can say about him is he loved being a dad. It completely changed his life,” said Amanda Flores, who shares a child with Moyt.

According to a police affidavit, Jonathan Brush, 57, told 911 operators Moyt’s Toyota Camry cut him off the road at Sam Cooper and Hollywood.

“Brush stated [Moyt] was getting out of his car and then threatened him,” an officer wrote in the affidavit. “Brush admitted he stabbed [Moyt].”

Officers observed a silver pocketknife on the driver’s seat of Brush’s car with a red residue on the tip, according to the affidavit.

FBI statistics show knives are the weapon of choice in just 9% of violent crimes in Memphis.

Guns are by far the preferred choice, including in road rage incidents.

A new report from Everytown, a nonprofit advocating for gun control, found Tennessee ranked fifth last year for road rage shooting incidents. They found last year five people were killed and 15 people were injured in road rage shootings in Tennessee.

Action News 5 also analyzed Gun Violence Archive’s database, which tracks gun violence across the country, and found that 49 people have been injured in road rage shootings in Shelby County since 2016. Eight of those victims died.

Statewide, 108 people have been injured in road rage shootings since 2016. 24 of those victims died.

“Every time I go to the grocery store, drive across town on I-40 or 240, it is a war zone,” said State Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis.

Gillespie introduced a bill to crack down on reckless and aggressive driving, which can turn into road rage.

His proposal creates a new Class A misdemeanor offense of aggravated reckless driving and increases the penalties to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine upon conviction.

“I’m hoping people will pay attention to it and choose to take their reckless driving elsewhere,” said Gillespie.

The Senate passed a version of Gillespie’s bill in February.

The full House was set to vote on the bill Wednesday.

Memphis Police said they have responded to 29 interstate shootings this year, compared to 39 last year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.