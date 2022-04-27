Tips for fighting allergy season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s allergy season in Arkansas, and with the particles making our noses sneeze and run like crazy, there has never been a better time for spring cleaning.

In fact, regularly cleaning your home can help reduce seasonal allergy symptoms.

For most, a weekly deep cleaning should do the trick, but for extreme sufferers or those physically unable to do such cleaning, you may consider hiring a professional deep cleaner.

Angela Shields, owner and operator of Angie’s Professional Cleaning in Jonesboro, said there are several small tricks you can use to lower allergens in your home.

”Use a wet rag. Don’t use a dry rag. Vacuum as much as possible instead of sweeping. When you sweep, you clean twice, pretty much,” she said.

There are some other tips you could do this allergy season:

Wear a mask while cleaning

Keep your windows closed

Wash your sheets often, especially if you have pets sleeping in the bed

Clean the areas where your pets linger around often

Don’t wear outside clothes around the house; change when you get home

Wash your car often

Outside of cleaning tips, Shields had one more word of wisdom for allergy sufferers.

“Keep a tissue in your pocket and pray,” she said.

