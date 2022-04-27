West Memphis Mayor proposes pay increase for police and firefighters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor McClendon says the health and safety of residents has always been his top priority.

Today, the West Memphis mayor proposed a pay increase for first responders starting salaries, including for police and fire personell.

“Our First Responders deserve better than below-average pay who continue to make sacrifices every day and work hard to provide our city with excellent service and safety you deserve,” said Mayor McClendon.

The proposed increase for police officer starting salary is from $34,944 to $44,408.

The proposed increase for firefighters starting salary is from $44,990 to $51,008.

McClendon is to present his proposal the city council on Thursday, May 5, and, if approved, the increases would take effect in July.

