Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis Mayor proposes pay increase for police and firefighters

West Memphis Mayor proposes pay increase for police and firefighters
West Memphis Mayor proposes pay increase for police and firefighters(City of West Memphis)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor McClendon says the health and safety of residents has always been his top priority.

Today, the West Memphis mayor proposed a pay increase for first responders starting salaries, including for police and fire personell.

“Our First Responders deserve better than below-average pay who continue to make sacrifices every day and work hard to provide our city with excellent service and safety you deserve,” said Mayor McClendon.

The proposed increase for police officer starting salary is from $34,944 to $44,408.

The proposed increase for firefighters starting salary is from $44,990 to $51,008.

McClendon is to present his proposal the city council on Thursday, May 5, and, if approved, the increases would take effect in July.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.
Paragould city councilman dies
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff

Latest News

36-year-old Kevin Wallace was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
1 seriously injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old...
Police officer fired following drug arrest
FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
Missouri faces more lawsuits over lack of redistricting map
Memphis hospital hit with cybersecurity incident