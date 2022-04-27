Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Wynne High School art teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault in the second degree.

According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Maegan Morian was booked into the jail around 3:15 p.m. The circumstances of Morian’s arrest are unknown and it is not known if the victim was a student of Morian, but Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis confirmed Morian was a teacher.

Wynne School District Superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Moore, would not initially comment on the charges when contacted by Region 8 News saying he was contacted by the station after school hours.

Following a request for comment from the school board, Moore called back and said he “could not comment” and was unable to communicate personnel issues with the board and would provide a statement once he heard back from the district’s attorney.

School board minutes show Morian was hired by the district as an art teacher in April of 2021.

This is a developing story, and this page will be updated as new information is learned.

