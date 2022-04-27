Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail

By Chris Carter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Wynne High School art teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault in the second degree.

According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Maegan Morian was booked into the jail around 3:15 p.m. The circumstances of Morian’s arrest are unknown and it is not known if the victim was a student of Morian, but Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis confirmed Morian was a teacher.

Wynne School District Superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Moore, would not initially comment on the charges when contacted by Region 8 News saying he was contacted by the station after school hours.

Following a request for comment from the school board, Moore called back and said he “could not comment” and was unable to communicate personnel issues with the board and would provide a statement once he heard back from the district’s attorney.

School board minutes show Morian was hired by the district as an art teacher in April of 2021.

This is a developing story, and this page will be updated as new information is learned.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.
Paragould city councilman dies
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff

Latest News

A news release said the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving several calls...
CONSUMER ALERT: Warning over jury duty scam
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday she would be donating $250,000 to...
Attorney General honors Sultana Disaster Museum with $250,000 donation
Crews were met with heavy smoke upon entry, with fire seen in the kitchen, laundry, and living...
House damaged in evening fire
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
View of Daniel Smith's home in Blytheville surrounded by officers after a seven hour long...
Neighborhood on edge following standoff