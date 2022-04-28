A-State holds retirement party for behind-the-scenes figure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the last 30 years, when she is doing her job right, no one notices. Now, she’s calling it a career.

Betty Dotter has cleaned the Speech and Hearing Center at Arkansas State University since it was built 11 years ago. By that time, she had already been working with the university for nearly 20 years.

Thursday, the school held a retirement party to honor all the hard work she’s put in behind the scenes.

“It’s very touching. I feel like I don’t really deserve it because I’m just here to do a job. It means a lot to me,” Dotter said.

While she looks forward to spending more time in the garden, Dotter knows she will miss coming to school every day to make sure everything is tidy.

Students like graduating senior Andy Gyton said she will be dearly missed.

“We’re really sad to see her go, but I know she’s going to have a great retirement,” he said.

The bittersweet day was appropriately highlighted with doughnuts and coffee, and whether she liked it or not, there was not a broom or mop in sight.

Instead, the room was full of good company, hugs, and gifts for the A-State legend.

