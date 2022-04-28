Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State holds retirement party for behind-the-scenes figure

Betty Dotter has cleaned the Speech and Hearing Center at Arkansas State University since it...
Betty Dotter has cleaned the Speech and Hearing Center at Arkansas State University since it was built 11 years ago.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the last 30 years, when she is doing her job right, no one notices. Now, she’s calling it a career.

Betty Dotter has cleaned the Speech and Hearing Center at Arkansas State University since it was built 11 years ago. By that time, she had already been working with the university for nearly 20 years.

Thursday, the school held a retirement party to honor all the hard work she’s put in behind the scenes.

“It’s very touching. I feel like I don’t really deserve it because I’m just here to do a job. It means a lot to me,” Dotter said.

While she looks forward to spending more time in the garden, Dotter knows she will miss coming to school every day to make sure everything is tidy.

Students like graduating senior Andy Gyton said she will be dearly missed.

“We’re really sad to see her go, but I know she’s going to have a great retirement,” he said.

The bittersweet day was appropriately highlighted with doughnuts and coffee, and whether she liked it or not, there was not a broom or mop in sight.

Instead, the room was full of good company, hugs, and gifts for the A-State legend.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old...
Police officer fired following drug arrest
Larry Galloway was the last of Martha Galloway's children.
Mother of man found in Spring River speaks

Latest News

St. Bernards held a day of reflection in honor of those suffering with the long term effects of...
Hospital reflects on hardships from COVID-19
April 2022 GR8 Acts of Kindness winner Michael Davis, Batesville
Batesville man wins Gr8 Acts of Kindness by creating “God’s Kitchen Crew”
Firearms suicide prevention campaign launching in Missouri
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff