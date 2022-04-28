Energy Alert
April 28: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Changes to our nice weather start to roll in today. It does get warmer! We’ll make it into the mid-70s today with 80s becoming more possible through the weekend on the drier days.

Sunshine will have to compete with clouds today making things partly cloudy. Any rain will be very very light, and most don’t see any.

More clouds increase on Friday with another chance at a few light showers. The best chance of rain comes on Saturday as a front arrives to spark scattered showers and storms.

There’s the chance of a few strong to severe storms throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Higher rainfall amounts may be spotty instead of widespread.

Storm chances should stay south of Region 8 on Sunday before coming back for the start of the week. While rain is possible most days over the next week, there will be some who see multiple dry days. Hopefully, that allows the ground to keep drying out.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Missing Missouri man with dementia found safe.

Wynne High School teacher arrested.

Arkansas Renters United calls Governor’s rejection of federal rent relief ‘heartless’.

Parents struggle to find affordable daycare.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

