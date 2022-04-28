Energy Alert
Arkansas Act 946 puts convicted criminal in prison without parole

Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.
Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A felon arrested with possession of a firearm will serve prison time with no chance of parole.

Thomas A. Young, deputy prosecuting attorney, prosecuted 30-year-old Orlando L. Daniels for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On Wednesday, a Crittenden County jury found Daniels guilty. Special Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson, Jr. followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Daniels to seven years’ imprisonment.

Under the new Act 946, Daniels will serve every day of this sentence.

On 24 August 2021, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and the Marion City Police arrested Daniels. Daniels has been convicted of multiple felonies, including residential burglary and third-degree domestic battery. At the time of Daniels’s arrest, law enforcement found him in possession of a firearm.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman praised Young and highlighted Act 946′s importance. “Young has made Crittenden County’s streets safer. He used the new Act 946 and won.”

“This new law, which the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is using to the fullest, deprives many felons of the possibility of parole when they’re caught with and convicted of possessing a firearm,: said Chrestman. “The message is crystal clear, juries in the Second Judicial District won’t tolerate felons possessing firearms.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

