Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar

In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell...
In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used "reckless" and "deceptive" measures to sell products to Arkansas consumers that were potentially hazardous or contaminated.(Family Dollar)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new lawsuit Thursday against Family Dollar over practices that put customers in danger.

In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell products to Arkansas consumers that were potentially hazardous or contaminated.

Many of the allegations concern Family Dollar’s distribution center in West Memphis, which was temporarily shut down this year after repeated violations discovered by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shortly issued a warning over the conditions in the center, which included living and dead rodents, along with rodent waste, and dead birds and bird droppings, which they said could have contaminated the products.

The warning led to over 400 stores closing in 11 states, including Arkansas.

Rutledge is suing the company under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act, claiming Family Dollar was still making a profit when the West Memphis facility failed to notice the inspections.

“In many rural communities in Arkansas, families rely on discount stores like Family Dollar for essential products such as food, medicine, or pet food,” the attorney general said. “Family Dollar has had knowledge of this dangerous and massive rodent infestation for over two years, yet they continued to sell and profit from potentially contaminated goods.”

Rutledge is asking for several penalties against Family Dollar, including $10,000 fines for each violation of the ADTPA and a possible suspension of the company’s business license to operate in Arkansas.

There have already been multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar over its practices, including one in Virginia where the company is headquartered.

