Arkansas trooper awarded second national title, recognized for service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State trooper is being recognized again for his dedication to the natural state.

The American Association of State Troopers announced Wednesday that Spencer Morris, 34, of Crittenden County, was selected from a group of 27 state troopers across the U.S. to receive the National Trooper of the Year title.

A four-year veteran of ASP, Morris was also named National Trooper of the Year in March by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, State and Provincial Division.

Morris, who is currently assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, in Forrest City, was presented the titles for his heroic actions during an attempted traffic stop in December.

While trying to intercept a suspect in a vehicle along I-55 in West Memphis, he was shot in the chest by the suspect. Despite the injury, Morris returned fire on the suspect.

Authorities were eventually able to move toward the suspect’s vehicle and found the fugitive and another occupant dead.

“Since Trooper Morris’ recovery, I’ve told many people around Arkansas and in other states, Spencer is just one of more than 500 Arkansas State Troopers who make the Arkansas State Police one of the best law enforcement agencies anywhere, certainly the best in Arkansas,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police. “Our troopers are always ready to answer the call, regardless of the threat. Trooper Morris is just one example of the troopers who serve the citizens of Arkansas and his heroic actions last December have made the badge of the state police shine a little brighter.”

