Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks projected to be picked in 1st round of NFL Draft

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to get past Mississippi State defender Decamerion...
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to get past Mississippi State defender Decamerion Richardson (30) as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - A Razorback is expected to go off the board Thursday night in the NFL Draft.

Treylon Burks had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He landed on the All-SEC 1st Team. Burks is projected as a 1st Round pick. Here’s how he stacks up on various mock drafts

Pro Football Focus: Saints (#16 overall)

ESPN - Todd McShay: Packers (#22 overall)

Pro Football Talk: Packers (#22 overall)

NFL.com: Packers (#22 overall)

CBS - Josh Edwards: Packers (#22 overall)

CBS - Pete Prisco: Packers (#22 overall)

Sports Illustrated: Packers (#22 overall)

The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 7:00pm on KAIT-ABC.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old...
Police officer fired following drug arrest
Larry Galloway was the last of Martha Galloway's children.
Mother of man found in Spring River speaks

Latest News

Red Wolves celebrate Wednesday as Olivia Schmidt earns NCAA regional bid
Arkansas State’s Olivia Schmidt selected as individual qualifier for NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals
Arkansas junior Chenise Delce was named NFCA & SEC Pitcher of the Week
Arkansas junior Chenise Delce named NFCA & SEC Pitcher of the Week
Arkansas State women's golfer earns NCAA Regional bid
Arkansas State’s Olivia Schmidt selected as individual qualifier for NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals
Arkansas pitcher earned national and conference honors
Arkansas junior Chenise Delce named NFCA & SEC Pitcher of the Week