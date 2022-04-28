Arkansas WR Treylon Burks projected to be picked in 1st round of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - A Razorback is expected to go off the board Thursday night in the NFL Draft.

Treylon Burks had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He landed on the All-SEC 1st Team. Burks is projected as a 1st Round pick. Here’s how he stacks up on various mock drafts

Pro Football Focus: Saints (#16 overall)

ESPN - Todd McShay: Packers (#22 overall)

Pro Football Talk: Packers (#22 overall)

NFL.com: Packers (#22 overall)

CBS - Josh Edwards: Packers (#22 overall)

CBS - Pete Prisco: Packers (#22 overall)

Sports Illustrated: Packers (#22 overall)

The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 7:00pm on KAIT-ABC.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.