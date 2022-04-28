Attorney General honors Sultana Disaster Museum with $250,000 donation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been 157 years since what is considered to be one of the worst maritime disasters in U.S. history.

On April 27, 1865, the S.S. Sultana steamboat was heading to St. Louis from New Orleans when it exploded and sank on the Mississippi River due to the boat exceeding its passenger capacity. At least 1,200 people were killed as a result.

Now, a state leader is doing their part to help remember those who lost their lives that day.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday she would be donating $250,000 to the Sultana Disaster Museum in Marion.

Officials said the new center is expected to attract 50,000 visitors annually and is anticipated to inject about $3.5 million into Crittenden County and the Delta Region.

“What happened during the Sultana Disaster is heartbreaking and we must all remember those who tragically lost their lives that day,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I pray the new museum will honor the victims and teach our young people about the horrific event that happened on the Mississippi River in 1865.”

Last year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson donated $750,000 to the museum.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.