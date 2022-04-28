Energy Alert
Cardinals to welcome 50 millionth fan to Busch Stadium tonight

(KY3)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan at Busch Stadium Thursday.

When that fan enters Busch Stadium for the 6:45 p.m. game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cardinals will make history as the fastest to 50 million at any Major League Baseball park. The game will be the team’s 1,221 home game with fans at the ballpark that opened on April 10, 2006.

“50 million fans at Busch Stadium in a little over 16 years is incredible, said Bill DeWitt III, Cardinals Team President. “Not only does it reflect the success we’ve had on the field, but also the consistently great support we get from our fans every year. We are truly grateful for their passion and dedication to Cardinals baseball.”

The Cardinals regular-season attendance total stands at 49,977,443 as of Thursday morning. The club expects to have more than 33,000 fans in attendance at Thursday night’s game.

The feat will beat the record set by the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park from 2000-2015. It took the Giants 1,259 games to draw 50 million fans to the park.

