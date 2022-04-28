CONSUMER ALERT: Warning over jury duty scam

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies in Mississippi County are warning residents about a new scam.

A news release said the Sheriff’s Office has been receiving several calls from concerned citizens involving warrants for missing jury duty.

Deputies say this is a scam, as the office, along with any other law enforcement agency, will not call about seeking payments for warrants.

You can report the same to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 877-382-4357 or visiting their website.

