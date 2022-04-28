“Doesn’t surprise me”: community reacting over officer’s arrest

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community feels a sense of belief after a Wynne police officer was arrested Monday night for being accused of purchasing “illicit narcotics.”

“In fact, she should’ve been let go a long time ago,” said Wynne resident Carl Jones.

Jones mentioned former police officer Candace Cole would constantly harass his family, noting she arrested one family member and laughed in his face.

“That’s one bad cop out of Wynne,” he said.

Jones added her arrest was a bad look for the police department as she was “arresting people for buying drugs or doing drugs.”

William Roberts, another Wynne resident, said he was unmoved by her arrest.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit,” he said.

Roberts hopes justice will be served, and Cole is held accountable for what she’s being accused of.

Region 8 News reached out to the First Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of Cross County on how Cole’s arrest would affect her cases.

They declined to comment, saying they are still processing the case.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.