Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Missouri man

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Missouri man.

Mack Warren, 88, was last seen at 1:00 p.m., Thursday on 267 Misty Lake Road in Poplar Bluff.

He’s described as being 6′0″ and weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say he left in a maroon 2014 Acura sedan bearing “MO, ESTEEM” without any indication of where he was going.

He is also said to have memory loss and dementia, according to deputies.

If you see Warren or you may know any information about where he is, you are urged to call 911 or call the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.

