Guilty pleas in 2019 Jonesboro murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two more men have pleaded guilty in the 2019 murder of a Jonesboro man.

Andrew Powell was found dead in Nov. 2019 inside a vacant home on Parkwood Drive in Jonesboro with gunshot wounds.

JaColby Haggard, 29, of West Memphis, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and criminal mischief. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 10 years of suspended sentence.

Kyron Stegall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree forgery. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

He was sentenced to eight years in prison with two years of suspended sentence.

Wesley James Neal was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. ((Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office))

He received five years of suspended sentence.

According to a Jonesboro Police affidavit, the men were meeting at the home for a drug deal.

During a police interview with Stegall, he admitted to being a part of the planning and commission of a drug transaction between himself, Wesley Neal, and one other suspect.

Jacolby Haggard’s affidavit said he and Neal were inside the home making the drug transaction with Powell when there was a discrepancy in the transaction.

That discrepancy is what led to the shooting.

