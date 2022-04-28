Hospital reflects on hardships from COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center observed a “Day of Reflection and Healing” on Wednesday, April 27, for COVID-19.

St. Bernards has seen 4,200 patients with COVID-19 since March 2020.

As we move forward from the pandemic, the hospital said it’s always important to reflect and lean on each other for strength.

“I think a part of it is knowing you’re not alone, that other people have been affected,” Vice President for Mission and Ethics Sister Johanna Marie Melnyk, “Other people have suffered or have that lingering sadness or lingering difficulties that we are all in this together.”

Hospital workers posted notes of gratitude on the wall near the chapel to remind those who walk by that there is always something to be thankful for, no matter how hard life has been.

Sister Johanna mentioned the hospital held a mass to commemorate the day of reflection.

