Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hospital reflects on hardships from COVID-19

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center observed a “Day of Reflection and Healing” on Wednesday, April 27, for COVID-19.

St. Bernards has seen 4,200 patients with COVID-19 since March 2020.

As we move forward from the pandemic, the hospital said it’s always important to reflect and lean on each other for strength.

“I think a part of it is knowing you’re not alone, that other people have been affected,” Vice President for Mission and Ethics Sister Johanna Marie Melnyk, “Other people have suffered or have that lingering sadness or lingering difficulties that we are all in this together.”

Hospital workers posted notes of gratitude on the wall near the chapel to remind those who walk by that there is always something to be thankful for, no matter how hard life has been.

Sister Johanna mentioned the hospital held a mass to commemorate the day of reflection.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
According to Heath Funeral Home, Aaron Wayne Camp, 41, passed away on Monday, April 25.
Paragould city councilman dies

Latest News

April 2022 GR8 Acts of Kindness winner Michael Davis, Batesville
Batesville man wins Gr8 Acts of Kindness by creating “God’s Kitchen Crew”
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
View of Daniel Smith's home in Blytheville surrounded by officers after a seven hour long...
Neighborhood on edge following standoff
West Memphis Mayor proposes pay increase for police and firefighters
West Memphis Mayor proposes pay increase for police and firefighters