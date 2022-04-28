Jonesboro, Craighead County see sales tax collections jump in April

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even with prices inflating to some of the worst levels in years, that hasn’t stopped shoppers in Craighead County from spending.

Content partner Talk Business & Politics reported during the month of April, Jonesboro collected $1.4 million in sales and uses taxes, a nearly 22% jump from the same month in 2021.

This is the third time this year monthly collections in the city grew by 20% or more when compared to the previous month last year.

Records show so far in 2022, Jonesboro has collected $6.4 million, nearly a 17% jump from the same four months in 2021. Talk Business & Politics found this is over 8% ahead of the predicted pace.

The news organization also said Craighead County’s sales tax growth in 2021 may be more impressive than Jonesboro’s.

The county collected over $2 million during April, a 30% increase from the same month last year, while Craighead has collected $9.1 million in sales and use tax so far in 2022, a 16% increase when compared to last year.

Talk Business & Politics said April marked the 12th month in a row Craighead County’s collections topped $2 million or more, and the first four months of 2022 marked the first time every month has topped $2 million in collections.

The first time the county ever collected $2 million or more in sales and use tax was in February 2018, according to the Craighead County Treasurer’s Office.

