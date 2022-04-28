Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Senate backs food stamp use at restaurants

The Senate voted 18-15 Thursday for legislation extending the restaurant option to an estimated...
The Senate voted 18-15 Thursday for legislation extending the restaurant option to an estimated 182,000 households with elderly, disabled, and homeless residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A divided Missouri Senate has narrowly voted to allow some food stamp recipients to use their benefits at restaurants.

The Senate voted 18-15 Thursday for legislation extending the restaurant option to an estimated 182,000 households with elderly, disabled, and homeless residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Missouri’s Republican Senate leaders joined Democrats to pass the bill, though most Republicans voted against it.

The legislation now advances to the House.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says six states currently allow food stamps at restaurants, including Arizona, California, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Virginia. Illinois is slated to add the restaurant option this Spring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old...
Police officer fired following drug arrest
Larry Galloway was the last of Martha Galloway's children.
Mother of man found in Spring River speaks

Latest News

The city announced as of Wednesday, the area of Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure due to repairs
Content partner Talk Business & Politics reported during the month of April, Jonesboro...
Jonesboro, Craighead County see sales tax collections jump in April
In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar
Betty Dotter has cleaned the Speech and Hearing Center at Arkansas State University since it...
A-State holds retirement party for behind-the-scenes figure