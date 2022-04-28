Energy Alert
MLB suspends Arenado for two games, Cabrera for one following Cardinals-Mets brawl

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado throws out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson to...
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado throws out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson to end the top of the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - MLB announced its disciplinary response for two Cardinals for their involvement in the brawl between St. Louis and the New York Mets that unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Nolan Arenado received a 2-game suspension “for contributing to the incitement of the incident.” Arenado began jawing with Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez and proceeded to shove Mets catcher Tomas Nido to the side in his attempt to meet Lopez between the mound and home plate. By then, the benches had emptied to ensure Arenado would not reach his destination, but the damage was done.

Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera also drew a 1-game suspension for his actions during the incident. Cabrera assisted in Cardinals’ first base coach Stubby Clapp pulling Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to the ground in the midst of the melee.

The suspensions are effective beginning Thursday night unless appealed. It’s possible Cabrera decides to appeal the suspension before then dropping his appeal on a day that he is unavailable to pitch, anyway. Considering he pitched in Wednesday’s game, however, it’s possible he would simply accept the suspension on Thursday.

No Mets players were ejected Wednesday and MLB has essentially decided that was the right decision by the on-field umpires, as no suspensions were announced for Mets personnel in the league’s press release. Mets pitcher Lopez was fined, but not suspended for his actions. Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty and Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker were both fined undisclosed amounts for participating in the bench-clearing incident on the field while on the injured list.

