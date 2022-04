Wednesday featured more district tournament matchups on the diamond.

NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/27/22)

Hoxie 16, Corning 6 (3A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)

Rivercrest 6, Harrisburg 5 (3A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)

Piggott 2, Harrisburg 1 (3A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Piggott 8, Osceola 3 (3A-3 Baseball 1st Round)

Riverside 11, EPC 1 (2A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Bay 12, Marmaduke 2 (2A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

BIC 14, Marmaduke 2 (2A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)

Armorel 14, Maynard 0 (1A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Mammoth Spring 22, CRA 9 (1A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.