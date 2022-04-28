Off and On Rain Chances

A great end to the week is expected today. We’ll touch the 80s later this afternoon with sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Humidity starts to increase today and Saturday along with rain chances. We can’t rule out a shower later today or overnight. We’ll have to watch storms moving out of Oklahoma and Kansas overnight for some early morning loud storms. Confidence is low they’ll make it here overnight. Better rain chances come Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through. Storms will be growing as they move through, so some may see very little rain while others see heavier rain and the chance of severe weather. Wind and hail are the main threats. Not going to rule out a tornado, but that doesn’t seem to be a huge concern for Saturday. Storms leave late Saturday bringing in nice weather for Sunday. More rain and storms arrive next week.

