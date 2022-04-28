Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested

Energy Alert
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a pair of sunglasses. That’s because a man wanted on warrant dropped them as he ran from deputies.

Deputies found William Huelsenbeck hiding in a Howell County home on Wednesday and arrested without incident. He led authorities on a vehicle-turned-foot pursuit Tuesday while they first attempted to arrest him.

According to Missouri court records, Huelsenbeck had an active felony warrant out of Ozark County for failure to appear in court on meth possession charges.

On Tuesday, deputies spotted Huelsenbeck in a vehicle on US Highway 160. When deputies attempted to approach him, Huelsenbeck drove off the road and was followed by the Ozark County Sheriff. After traveling down the lane for nearly a quarter of a mile, Huelsenbeck left the truck and escaped into the woods. That’s when he lost the sunglasses.

A tip from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office led deputies to Huelsenbeck on Wednesday after the widely-shared Facebook post. Deputies returned the sunglasses to Huelsenbeck, who then wore them in a photo.

“We would like to thank Howell County Deputy Seth Smith and the Howell County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in locating Mr. Huelsenbeck. We greatly appreciate your assistance. And last, but certainly not least, we would like to thank Mr. Huelsenbeck for being such a great sport this morning. He was more than happy to participate in a little photoshoot for this post,” said the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

