Rain and Severe Chances Not Far Away

April 28th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Changes to our nice weather start to roll in today. It does get warmer! We’ll make it into the mid-70s today with 80s becoming more possible through the weekend on the drier days. Sunshine will have to compete with clouds today making things partly cloudy. Any rain will be very very light, and most don’t see any. More clouds increase on Friday with another chance at a few light showers. The best chance of rain comes on Saturday as a front arrives to spark scattered showers and storms. There’s the chance of a few strong to severe storms throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Higher rainfall amounts may be spotty instead of widespread. Storm chances should stay south of Region 8 on Sunday before coming back for the start of the week. While rain is possible most days over the next week, there will be some who see multiple dry days. Hopefully, that allows the ground to keep drying out.

Ryan's Wednesday 6PM Forecast (4/27/2022)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/27)
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Ryan's Tuesday 5PM Forecast (4/26/2022)
