Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sports betting bill stalls in Missouri Senate following Wednesday fillibuster

The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have...
The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have legalized online and retail sports betting statewide.(WTVG)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sports gambling in the Show-Me State will probably have to wait another year.

The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have legalized online and retail sports betting statewide.

Sen. Denny Hoskins filibustered the bill due to an amendment to remove the addition of video lottery terminals from the bill.

State lawmakers and proponents have cited numerous instances of Missourians crossing state lines into Iowa and Illinois to place bets, where sports gambling has been legalized.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old...
Police officer fired following drug arrest
Larry Galloway was the last of Martha Galloway's children.
Mother of man found in Spring River speaks

Latest News

Betty Dotter has cleaned the Speech and Hearing Center at Arkansas State University since it...
A-State holds retirement party for behind-the-scenes figure
(Source: RNN)
West Plains man sentenced for meth trafficking, weapons charges
Jacolby "Jack" Haggard pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2019 murder on Parkwood Drive in Jonesboro.
Guilty pleas in 2019 Jonesboro murder
Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.
Arkansas Act 946 puts convicted criminal in prison without parole