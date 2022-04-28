Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Study: Gun violence surged in pandemic’s first year

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess...
According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gun violence in the U.S. rose during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.

There were also more than 10,000 excess nonfatal injuries.

The findings came from data collected by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Four states - New York, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas - accounted for most of the shootings.

Researchers can’t say if COVID-19 itself factored into the increase of gun incidents compared to other issues, including civic unrest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old...
Police officer fired following drug arrest
Larry Galloway was the last of Martha Galloway's children.
Mother of man found in Spring River speaks

Latest News

Content partner Talk Business & Politics reported during the month of April, Jonesboro...
Jonesboro, Craighead County see sales tax collections jump in April
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars
Dachshund dogs wait in a box before competition at a dog show in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday,...
Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed
In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar
The world's largest blue diamond was sold at an auction for $57 million.
World's largest blue diamond sold for $57 million.