Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure due to repairs

The city announced as of Wednesday, the area of Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is...
The city announced as of Wednesday, the area of Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is closed until further notice.(Source: B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those that frequent Kitchen Street in Jonesboro, expect a delay in your commute.

The city announced as of Wednesday, the area of Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is closed until further notice.

Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is closed until further notice.
Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is closed until further notice.(Source: City of Jonesboro/Facebook)

Officials said the closure is due to an emergency drainage pipe repair.

The city said to plan for a detour to Rains Street or an alternative route if you drive in this area.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
A Paragould man injured in a Monday afternoon crash has died.
Name released in deadly crash
An hours-long standoff in Blytheville came to an end Wednesday morning when a man surrendered.
Suspect surrenders, ending hours-long standoff
According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old...
Police officer fired following drug arrest
Larry Galloway was the last of Martha Galloway's children.
Mother of man found in Spring River speaks

Latest News

Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will work from Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from...
Culvert replacement reduces U.S. 62 in New Madrid Co.
TRAFFIC ALERT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure due to construction
The Paragould Police Department said Carroll Road will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to about 11:30...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure scheduled for Paragould
A two-car collision at a Jonesboro intersection stalled Saturday lunch hour traffic.
Crash slows lunch hour traffic