TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure due to repairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those that frequent Kitchen Street in Jonesboro, expect a delay in your commute.

The city announced as of Wednesday, the area of Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is closed until further notice.

Kitchen Street between Oak and Cherry Avenue is closed until further notice. (Source: City of Jonesboro/Facebook)

Officials said the closure is due to an emergency drainage pipe repair.

The city said to plan for a detour to Rains Street or an alternative route if you drive in this area.

