Watching Your Wallet: Keeping the peace during money talks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you’re in a new relationship or you’re about to get married, it’s always a good idea to eventually talk money.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said you should sit down at dinner and gently bring up the money conversation.

“Are you a spender or are you a saver? We tend to attract the opposite,” said Dale. “I’ll tell you, the longer I do this, the more couples I meet, I see that there’s usually a spender and a saver.”

She said if you’re getting ready to make a commitment to someone -- like getting married or engaged or moving in together -- you need to have a heart-to-heart financial discussion.

“I would highly suggest you disclose debt and disclose credit scores as well,” Dale said. “Those two things impact relationships in negative ways moving forward.”

There are discussions you can have about how you will bank. Separate accounts or all together? It’s an important topic. Dale said if you can confront these early on, then there are no surprises when you are buying a home together.

