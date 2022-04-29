Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

4 teens to be tried as adults for brutal carjacking that severed woman’s arm, killed her

Police said four teens carjacked and killed Linda Frickey, 73. (WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – Four teenagers accused of a brutal carjacking that killed a 73-year-old woman will be tried as adults on second-degree murder charges, according to the district attorney.

In a news conference Thursday, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said 17-year-old John Honore and three 15-year-old girls – Briniyah Baker, Marquel Curtis and Lenyra Theophile – will be tried as adults.

Police said the teens carjacked Linda Frickey on March 21 and dragged her for more than a block until her arm was severed. She then died on the scene as frantic neighbors tried to help.

Williams said the juvenile court system is not set up to handle cases this severe.

“Four or five years (of prison) is just not enough,” Williams said. “The juvenile sentencing limits would be inadequate to ensure that these young people are appropriately held accountable for taking a life.”

If convicted, all four teens will face life in prison, a mandatory sentence for second-degree murder in the state of Louisiana.

“This was one of the most violent carjackings we’ve ever seen; these young people dragged Mrs. Frickey, severing her arm as they all fled the scene in her car. Today’s grand jury decision to indict these young people for second-degree murder is fair and ensures they are appropriately held accountable,” Williams said in a statement.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson asked Williams’ office to try the teens as adults after the horrific details of the crime were released.

“I mean, look at the nature of the crime. Brazenness. Broad daylight. No regard for this woman hanging outside the car,” Ferguson said. “I’m not an advocate for incarceration, but sometimes people need to be locked up. When you commit a crime like this, absolutely you need to be locked up.”

Honore had a previous violent crime allegation charged in adult criminal district court that was dropped last year by Williams’ office, court records show. He and two other co-defendants were charged as adults for another alleged carjacking when he was 15.

The court record shows Honore was ordered to home confinement and later incarcerated at the Orleans Juvenile Justice Center while awaiting prosecution. He was ordered freed from confinement after Williams’ office told the court it was dropping the case.

The family of Frickey has struggled to cope with the gruesome way their loved one was killed.

“I never, ever would want to wish that on another human being,” said Kathy Richard, Frickey’s sister-in-law. “It’s just beyond comprehension. It’s evil. And you don’t just go from being in school to just taking a walk, to killing somebody. It was murder. Downright murder.”

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.
Arkansas Act 946 puts convicted criminal in prison without parole
In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar
A former Wynne Police Officer was fired following her arrest Monday night
“Doesn’t surprise me”: Community reacts over officer’s arrest
Jacolby "Jack" Haggard pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2019 murder on Parkwood Drive in Jonesboro.
Guilty pleas in 2019 Jonesboro murder

Latest News

MLB has suspended LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons.
MLB suspends Trevor Bauer under its domestic violence and sexual assault policy
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
A couple got married 37,000 feet in the air on a Southwest Airlines flight.
Couple gets married on Southwest Airlines flight