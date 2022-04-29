April 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Warm and generally dry conditions are anticipated across the Region 8 Friday and Friday night as a weak ridge builds overhead.

Temperatures are forecast to warm into the 80s Friday afternoon. Rain chances return on Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the afternoon, increasing in coverage Saturday night.

A few strong storms are possible. Drier air will move into the area behind the front on Sunday, limiting rain chances.

However, this front will lift back north Sunday night, resulting in additional showers and thunderstorms across Region 8.

Rain chances will continue through next week as we enter an unsettled weather pattern.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Crews, neighbors prepare for thousands of people at the Beale Street Music Festival. We’ll have a live report from the new location.

Customers voice frustrations over internet provider.

Video shows Lonoke County sheriff hitting inmate, defends actions.

Arkansas Razorback Treylon Burks drafted by Tennessee Titans in the 1st round of the NFL Draft.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

